Windsor, West Hants merger moves forward without plebiscite

People in living in Windsor and West Hants won't get a say on whether their communities will consolidate now that officials have pushed forward to amalgamate the Nova Scotia municipalities without a plebiscite.

The province introduced legislation Tuesday that will allow the town of Windsor and the Municipality of the District of West Hants to move ahead with negotiations, said Municipal Affairs Affairs Chuck Porter.

The process is expected to be complete by April 1, 2020.

Porter said the new legislation does not require a vote from residents because neither municipality asked for a plebiscite.

"That's the key reason," he said. "And we are on a path forward that they have asked for and that is the consolidation of the two units and we'll continue down that road once legislation is passed."

Chuck Porter, the minister of municipal affairs, says consolidation of Windsor and West Hants will proceed without a plebiscite, once the legislation has passed. (CBC)

Councils saw no need for a vote

Windsor Mayor Anna Allen said the councils did not see the need for a plebiscite.

"I think we present all the information we can, communicate as best as we can, and I think at the end of the day everybody's being going to be on board for the majority of it."

In 2016, Pictou County residents voted against amalgamating three towns and the county in the province's first plebiscite on the issue.

The warden of the Municipality of the District of West Hants said forging ahead without a plebiscite is the best way forward in this case.

Abraham Zebian, the warden of the Municipality of the District of West Hants, says consolidation is the best way forward for residents. (Robert Short/CBC)

"This is the best possible thing for our citizens," said Abraham Zebian. "We're engaged. We're committed to becoming the most appealing new regional municipality in Nova Scotia and we believe this is the way."

In July, the two councils agreed to start negotiating how they will share resources.

The legislation introduced Tuesday includes appointing a transition co-ordinator and establishing a transition committee that will include Allen, Zebian and their deputies.

The number of councillors and locations of districts will be determined by the province's utility and review board, said Porter.

"A larger regional municipality will allow for more effective decision-making in areas of land use, infrastructure and economic development," he said.

Legislation opens the door to similar mergers

Porter said the legislation will open the door to other communities striking similar arrangements.

The province has provided $500,000 for this fiscal year to help with the transition.

With files from Michael Gorman

