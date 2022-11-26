High winds lead to power outages, ferry cancellations across Maritimes

Strong winds and heavy rain will affect parts of the Maritimes for the rest of the day, according to Environment Canada.

In Nova Scotia, Antigonish County, Guysborough County, Inverness County-Mabou and north, Inverness County south of Mabou and Richmond County have wind warnings. Those areas will experience wind gusts of 90 km/h from Saturday afternoon until late Saturday night.

Many areas in the province are still recovering from damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona in September.

In addition, Antigonish County will experience high storm surge levels and high waves during high tide from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Victoria County is under a rainfall warning.

There are special weather statements for P.E.I and New Brunswick.

There will be higher than normal water levels in P.E.I. and northern parts of New Brunswick from Kent County to Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Ferry cancellations

There are restrictions at the Confederation Bridge affecting automobiles towing trailers, motorcycles and high-sided vehicles. The restrictions will remain until the winds subside.

Some ferry sailings have been disrupted.

Marine Atlantic cancelled the 11:45 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. sailings from North Sydney, N.S., and the 11:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. sailings from Port aux Basques, N.L.

The company said passengers will be notified of rescheduled departure times.

Northumberland Ferries cancelled the 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. sailings from Wood Island, P.E.I., and the 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. sailings from Caribou, N.S.

The M.V. Fundy Rose scheduled sailing from Digby at 4 p.m. on Saturday was changed to 3 p.m.

Power has been disrupted in the region.

There were 6,600 outages in Nova Scotia at 3:30 p.m. There were another 1,900 in New Brunswick, mainly in the southwest, and 250 in P.E.I.

