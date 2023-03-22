One wind farm approved, two more proposed
Environment minister approves Goose Harbour Lake plan in Guysborough County
Nova Scotia's environment minister has approved a new wind farm in Guysborough County and has received proposals for two others — one in Yarmouth County and one that crosses the boundary of Cumberland and Colchester counties.
On Monday, Environment Minister Tim Halman approved the Goose Harbour Lake wind farm project, which will see 29 turbines erected in Guysborough County between Lincolnville, N.S., and Mulgrave.
The project, owned by Port Hawkesbury Paper Wind, a sister company of Port Hawkesbury Paper, will produce an estimated 130.5 megawatts of electricity that will feed into the Nova Scotia Power transmission system and supply up to 40 per cent of the paper mill's electricity needs.
Halman's approval of the project comes with a series of conditions, including that the company file updated noise modelling and shadow flicker assessment, as well as management plans for water, erosion and wildlife. The company must also file a mortality monitoring plan for birds and bats, and a monitoring plan for mainland moose for at least two years.
Port Hawkesbury Paper Wind wants clearing work to begin this summer or fall, and construction work to start next year. The turbines could be spinning by the summer of 2025.
Higgins Mountain project
Meanwhile, environmental assessments for two more wind projects were filed March 15.
The Higgins Mountain wind farm project aims to build 17 turbines between the communities of Westchester Station, Wentworth Station and Londonderry.
The proponent is Higgins Mountain Wind Farm Limited Partnership — a partnership of Sipekne'katik First Nation, Elemental Energy Renewables Inc. and Stevens Wind Ltd.
The turbines will be 195.5 metres tall and will each produce up to seven megawatts of power.
Construction is planned to begin this fall, with operations to begin in fall 2025 or early 2026.
Some residents have raised concerns about the Higgins Mountain proposal, saying it could affect outdoor economic development opportunities, biodiversity and community growth.
Wedgeport project
The same business partners are proposing another project under the auspices of Wedgeport Wind Farm GP Inc. that would see 13 turbines placed in Little River Harbour, south of Yarmouth.
The 200-metre turbines are expected to produce up to seven megawatts of electricity each. Construction is anticipated to begin in October, with operations starting in 2025.
Both projects are expected to operate for at least 35 years.
A wind farm was proposed for this area in 2012 but the proponent at the time decided not to continue.
The Higgins Mountain and Wedgeport projects are two of five projects selected by the Nova Scotia government in a procurement process aimed at supplying the province with about 350 megawatts of renewable energy.
Public feedback invited
Comments on the proposed Higgins Mountain and Wedgeport projects are invited until April 14.
The environment minister will make a decision about the two projects by May 4.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?