Province approves two new wind farms
Construction on projects near Windsor, N.S., and Oxford to begin winter 2023
Nova Scotia's environment minister has approved two proposed wind farms that would see 28 turbines erected in West Hants and another 12 in Cumberland County.
The Benjamins Mill wind development is expected to contain up to 28 turbines located about 13 kilometres southwest of Windsor, N.S. The project aims to produce up to 150 megawatts of energy from turbines that are 200 metres tall from the ground to the tip of the blade — about the height of a 60-storey building.
The Westchester Wind Project would involve construction and operation of up to 12 wind turbines of the same height. They would be located about 17 kilometres southeast of Oxford and would produce up to 50 megawatts of energy.
The company has partnered with 13 Mi'kmaw bands in the province under the auspices of Wskijnu'k Mtmo'taqnuow Agency Ltd.
Environment Minister Tim Halman's approval comes with conditions for both projects, including stipulations concerning water, wildlife and habitat, air, noise and the visual impact, public engagement, contingency planning and site reclamation.
