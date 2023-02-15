Province approves two new wind farms

Nova Scotia's environment minister has approved two proposed wind farms that would see 28 turbines erected in West Hants and another 12 in Cumberland County.

The Benjamins Mill wind development is expected to contain up to 28 turbines located about 13 kilometres southwest of Windsor, N.S. The project aims to produce up to 150 megawatts of energy from turbines that are 200 metres tall from the ground to the tip of the blade — about the height of a 60-storey building.

The Westchester Wind Project would involve construction and operation of up to 12 wind turbines of the same height. They would be located about 17 kilometres southeast of Oxford and would produce up to 50 megawatts of energy.

The company behind the projects, Natural Forces Developments, aims to begin construction on both projects in the winter of 2023, and both are expected to operate for at least 25 years, beginning in 2025.

The company has partnered with 13 Mi'kmaw bands in the province under the auspices of Wskijnu'k Mtmo'taqnuow Agency Ltd.

Environment Minister Tim Halman's approval comes with conditions for both projects, including stipulations concerning water, wildlife and habitat, air, noise and the visual impact, public engagement, contingency planning and site reclamation.

