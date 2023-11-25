Wind farm proposals generate allegations of threats, vandalism in Colchester County

Large wind farms to power a proposed green hydrogen plant in Point Tupper, N.S., have not been built yet, but they're already generating allegations of threats and vandalism in Colchester County, where the turbines are expected to be built.

Local opposition came to a head at a recent county council meeting over plans by Mi'kmaw companies and EverWind Fuels to erect up to 78 turbines north of Debert.

Earlier this month, the Municipality of the County of Colchester was considering bylaw amendments that would have delayed any new wind farms for up to a year, but council eventually voted them down, clearing the way for EverWind's large turbine projects.

During debate, deputy mayor Geoff Stewart said he was not happy with a couple of phone calls he got in the days leading up to the vote.

Stewart told council a caller said: "If you don't vote this way, your life won't be worth continuing."

Map of turbine locations proposed for the Kmtnuk (blue) and Windy Ridge (red) wind farms in Colchester County, N.S. The map is part of a pamphlet prepared for consultation sessions in local communities in October and November. Wind turbines built in the area would produce electricity to run a green hydrogen production facility proposed by EverWind Fuels' at Point Tupper on the Strait of Canso. (EverWind Fuels)

In an interview, the deputy mayor said the calls did not sway his vote to allow the EverWind projects to proceed.

"It was basically told to me that if you don't vote the right way ... I forget the exact wording, your life won't be the same, or something along those lines. It was very quick and then the phone went off, so the exact wording is gone from me. I'm actually just trying to put it behind me."

Stewart said he spoke to an RCMP officer, but did not file a formal complaint.

"I wouldn't consider them death threats," he said. "It was a threat that was made on trying to persuade [the vote].

"I really didn't think it was going to go anywhere. I thought it was just somebody using some intimidation to try and persuade a vote and that's where it ended."

Colchester County's deputy mayor, Geoff Stewart, says he spoke with an RCMP officer, but did not file a formal complaint over threatening phone calls he got leading up to the vote. (Colchester County)

Stewart said he voted in favour of the wind projects because he believes the county can be a leader in the emerging green energy economy and it will benefit county residents.

EverWind Fuels said one of its contractors experienced some vandalism in the county over the weekend after the vote and Mayor Christine Blair said someone smashed the glass on the county building's door on the night of the council meeting.

However, Blair said she is not surprised the wind turbine projects sparked some heat.

"Not especially. I know that people can get very uptight and perhaps concerned about issues."

Colchester County Mayor Christine Blair says council has voted to take advantage of opportunities to be part of the greening of the province's energy grid. (Colchester County)

Twenty-two people made presentations to council on the topic, with some being in favour of the wind towers but most opposed.

The mayor said Colchester County council is no stranger to controversy, having approved wind farms previously and having developed a comprehensive standalone wind turbine bylaw.

The county just ended a one-year moratorium on wind projects in February after tightening up the regulations on turbine setbacks and decommissioning costs, among other things.

The county is also in the process of creating a municipal planning strategy and countywide land use bylaw, but Blair said wind projects are supported by the provincial and federal governments and Colchester County is looking ahead when it comes to greening the energy supply.

"There are a lot of positives and if one has vision to see what the future holds for Nova Scotia, for Colchester County, I think that we'll go forward in a positive manner," she said.

Stewart said he hopes people will now respect council's vote and move on.

