1 person dead in Pictou County house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Willowdale, Pictou County, N.S.

RCMP say they were called to the house on Highway 347 in Willowdale, between New Glasgow and Sherbrooke, at 5:55 p.m. on Friday.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation, but confirmed that the remains of one person were found inside. The age and gender of the victim have not yet been determined.

The main level of the house collapsed into the basement, and a vehicle parked nearby was seriously damaged, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and it is too early to determine whether the blaze is considered suspicious.

