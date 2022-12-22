Former border agent acquitted of rape, extortion charges

A former Canada Border Services agent who had a previous conviction for sexual assault, breach of trust and extortion overturned on appeal has been acquitted of all charges following a trial in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia.

In his written submission released on Dec. 22, Justice D. Timothy Gabriel said he was "left in reasonable doubt" as to the guilt of Carie Dexter Willis after hearing all the evidence.

The charges related to a 2003 deportation file Willis was handling for a Nigerian woman. The woman, whose identity is banned from publication, came forward with her complaint in 2014.

In his first trial in 2018, Willis was convicted of all three charges and received a six-year sentence. That decision was overturned on appeal in 2019, resulting in the new trial.

Willis has been out on bail since winning his appeal.

