Early morning fire outside Halifax claims life, destroys home

A person is dead after an early morning fire just southwest of Halifax severely damaged a two-storey home.

Acting District Fire Chief Jim Gates said crews received a call around 1:20 Friday morning about a fire on Moody Park Drive in Williamswood, N.S.

When crews arrived, the house was almost completely engulfed in flames and fire was coming through portions of the roof, Gates said.

There were two people in the home at the time, one of whom was able to escape without injuries.

The other resident was removed from a bedroom through a window and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gates said the cause of the fire is not yet known and the investigation is ongoing.

