Williams Lake conservation group hopes dam repairs come soon

The water levels have never been lower at Halifax's Williams Lake and concerned residents say it's because a damaged, leaking dam is not doing its job.

Now a local conservation group that's been campaigning for the municipality to repair the dam says its efforts are paying off.

"They will be moving forward to get a study done by engineers to have a look at it to see what can be done," said Margo Kerr of the Williams Lake Dam Association.

An online petition launched by the group to save the lake says water levels have dropped 1.5 metres to a historical low, "reducing the shoreline to mudflats and boulders."

Kerr said water levels would return to normal if the dam were to be fixed.

Williams Lake is part of the Shaw Wilderness Park, a new 153-hectare urban wilderness park located just minutes from downtown Halifax.

Docks sit high and dry on rocks well above the waterline on parts of Williams Lake. (Williams Lake Dam Association)

The municipality is looking into the rezoning of some properties, which could preserve the health of the lake.

"The land there really shouldn't be developed," said Shawn Cleary, councillor for HRM District 9.

"If that area was developed, then you could conceivably see even more water being diverted from going into Williams Lake."

There is no timeline for potential repairs to the dam, but they can't come fast enough for people who live on the lake and use it for recreational purposes.

"It has to be done when the water is at its lowest, which is in August," said Kerr.

"So if it isn't done this coming year, then that means it might not get done until the next year, and that would mean the lake wouldn't be viable for two more years."

MORE TOP STORIES