Appeal hearing for convicted killer William Sandeson continues today

Arguments are continuing today an the appeal hearing for William Sandeson, convicted of murdering fellow Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson.

Samson, 22, was killed in August 2015 in an apartment in south-end Halifax. His body has never been found.

A jury convicted Sandeson, 27, of first-degree murder following an eight-week trial that ended in June 2017.

He is appealing the conviction. A hearing in the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal got underway yesterday morning in a Halifax courtroom with Sandeson's lawyer Ian Smith asking for a new trial.

Crown lawyer Jennifer MacLellan is continuing to make arguments today.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is liveblogging from court:

