N.S. Appeal Court orders new trial for William Sandeson

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for William Sandeson, the former Dalhousie University medical school student who was convicted of killing fellow student Taylor Samson in August 2015.

The province's highest court said in a ruling Wednesday the trial judge erred in not declaring a mistrial after learning that a private detective employed by the defence supplied information to police.

Sandeson was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder three years ago following an eight-week trial.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Sandeson had been under financial pressure and lured Samson to his Halifax apartment to kill him and steal his nine kilograms of marijuana. Samson's body has not been found.

More to come