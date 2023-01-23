William Sandeson finishes testifying at his murder trial

WARNING: This story contains graphic details.

William Sandeson has finished testifying at his first-degree murder trial, after four days in the witness box that were punctuated by clashes with the Crown.

While Sandeson has pleaded not guilty to the charge, he has admitted to shooting and killing Taylor Samson when the two men met to do a drug deal on the evening of Aug. 15, 2015.

But Sandeson said he shot in self-defence after Samson became aggressive and lunged at him.

The Crown advanced a very different theory during its cross-examination, accusing Sandeson of luring Samson to his apartment with the intention of killing him. The Crown pointed to the fact Sandeson did not have $40,000 on hand, which was the price the two men had agreed on for the purchase of nine kilograms of marijuana.

Murder victim Taylor Samson, 22, was reported missing on Aug. 16, 2015. (Halifax Regional Police)

Sandeson told court that he dragged Samson's body down the hall and put him in the bathtub while he cleaned the apartment.

At one point during Wednesday's questioning, Crown Prosecutor Carla Ball shouted at Sandeson, asking whether he had considered that he had "someone's son, someone's brother, someone's boyfriend, dead in his bathtub."

When court resumed Thursday morning, the judge cautioned the jury about the Crown's outburst. Justice James Chipman told jurors that they must remain dispassionate, and must not be swayed by arguments that tug at the heartstrings.

Jury sent home until Monday

Sandeson disputed the Crown's assertion that he dismembered Samson's body before carrying it out of his apartment in a duffel bag.

The Crown used a tape measure to illustrate the dimensions of the bag, and questioned how the body of a man who was six feet four inches tall and 230 pounds could be made to fit inside.

The Crown also had Sandeson look at a series of evidence photos police took of him immediately after his arrest in 2015. The Crown said the only visible sign of injury was bruising on one shoulder, which Sandeson said was caused by the strap on the duffel bag he used to carry Samson's body out of the apartment.

After Sandeson's time in the witness box, the jury was sent home until Monday morning.

There is no word on whether the defence plans to call any more evidence, or whether the Crown might call any rebuttal evidence. Even if they do, the trial appears to be entering its final days.

