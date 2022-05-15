Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Upper Musquodoboit, Yarmouth County wildfires now contained

Wildfires near Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., and in Yarmouth County are contained. Crews are now combing both locations for hot spots.

Natural Resources Department spokesperson says favourable weather helped

Helicopters and several fire units are shown at a fire near Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., on Friday. That fire is now contained. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

A wildfire near Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., is contained, according to a spokesperson for the Natural Resources Department.

David Steeves cited a favourable change in weather and an increase in the relative humidity as factors contributing to the progress.

Speaking on Sunday from the site of the fire, Steeves said crews are engaged in the mop-up phase.

He said that when soil gets dry "a fire tends to hide in some pretty dark and dank places."

"Right now, we're basically … looking for anything that could possibly cause any further issues down the road."

Steeves said the process is expected to continue for the remainder of the day. 

About 12 Natural Resources Department staff members and two fire vehicles remain at the scene, he said.

A fire near Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County remains under control, Steeves said. He said Saturday's weather helped the mop-up process there.

He said patrols will continue in the area today but the level of equipment on the ground has been downgraded. 

With a provincewide burn ban in place, Steeves said it is imperative that people adhere to the regulations.

"You know, a small campfire has the potential to to change your life pretty fast."

