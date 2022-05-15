Upper Musquodoboit, Yarmouth County wildfires now contained

A wildfire near Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., is contained, according to a spokesperson for the Natural Resources Department.

David Steeves cited a favourable change in weather and an increase in the relative humidity as factors contributing to the progress.

Speaking on Sunday from the site of the fire, Steeves said crews are engaged in the mop-up phase.

He said that when soil gets dry "a fire tends to hide in some pretty dark and dank places."

"Right now, we're basically … looking for anything that could possibly cause any further issues down the road."

Steeves said the process is expected to continue for the remainder of the day.

About 12 Natural Resources Department staff members and two fire vehicles remain at the scene, he said.

Members of Canada Task Force 5 Heavy Urban Search & Rescue assisting <a href="https://twitter.com/NS_DNRR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NS_DNRR</a> at wildfire site near Horseshoe Lake, Yarmouth County. These members are providing infrared and conventional imaging Remote Piloted Aircraft System flights early Sunday. <a href="https://twitter.com/Safety_Canada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Safety_Canada</a> <a href="https://t.co/e6RdjzMjEj">pic.twitter.com/e6RdjzMjEj</a> —@hfxfire

A fire near Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County remains under control, Steeves said. He said Saturday's weather helped the mop-up process there.

He said patrols will continue in the area today but the level of equipment on the ground has been downgraded.

With a provincewide burn ban in place, Steeves said it is imperative that people adhere to the regulations.

"You know, a small campfire has the potential to to change your life pretty fast."

