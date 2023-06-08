United Way begins to distribute $1.3M raised after N.S. wildfires

The United Way Halifax has started to distribute more than $1.3 million it raised to help people whose homes burned down or who had to evacuate due to the recent Nova Scotia wildfires.

Community organizations began applying last week, and more than a dozen in Barrington, Shelburne and the Tantallon area have already received funding and are connecting people with the money.

"Now that people are home, the needs are deeper, the needs are a little bit more connected to poverty or lack and scarcity in our rural communities," said Amy MacKinnon, whose organization Our House Youth Wellness Centre in Barrington and Shelburne has received some of the money.

The largest wildfire in Nova Scotia's history started in late May in Shelburne County and destroyed 60 homes. Another, which started near Upper Tantallon outside Halifax, led to the evacuation of more than 16,000 people and destroyed 150 homes. Both fires are now under control and residents have been allowed to return.

The impacts of the fires are complex, MacKinnon, who is executive of Our House Youth Wellness Centre, told CBC Radio's Mainstreet Halifax.

She said there are families where one or both parents aren't able to work and are losing wages. She said some people have lost everything they worked their entire lives for, and it is especially difficult for those living paycheque to paycheque.

"If you're just keeping your head above water, this is like a wave that comes over you and pushes you under."

'Thousands of homes were evacuated'

She said it is not known how many people are in need because someone new is emerging every day for support.

"People who are just coming out of the fog of what has happened don't know what they need exactly," she said.

For many people whose homes burned down, it's not clear where they will live.

Tanya Moxley, the treasurer and board member at St. Nicholas Anglican Church in Upper Tantallon, said there are many requests for groceries and basic supplies.

"Thousands of homes were evacuated. And how many thousands of those are going to need to replace the fridge or a freezer? And there's only so many you can get in the city this size on two days notice," Moxley said.

The church already spent the $5,000 it received from United Way on grocery gift cards. A second request for funding was approved this week.

Quick turnaround

Sara Napier, the president and CEO of United Way Halifax, said both individuals and corporation have donated to the appeal.

"Thousands of people who have stepped up in different ways and that's everything from lemonade stands and young children raising money straight through to a huge concert where everyone donated everything in kind," she said.

United Way, she said, is traditionally an organization that focuses on supporting the most marginalized groups of people.

"In a case like this, we know that there are many more people who might not have described themselves being in the position of need who are today describing themselves as being in the position of need," Napier said. "We're not judging that."

Funds from the appeal will continue to be invested in trusted community organizations, she said. And organizations that have received funding already can reapply.

"We'll turn that around really quickly to make sure that people aren't at a loss."

Applications are being approved within 24-48 hours, and funding is available to those organizations almost immediately.

