Hants County wildfire brought under control

A wildfire near Panuke Lake in Hants County that consumed about three hectares Saturday is now under control.

That update came at 7:30 p.m. in an email from Steven Stewart of the Department of Natural Resources.

The first report of a fire in the area came in at 12:08 p.m. An aircraft heading for Halifax Stanfield International Airport spotted a car on fire.

Calls from people on ATVs helped provide better coordinates for the fire location.

A patrol helicopter, a fire crew from Windsor and an incident commander were at the scene, according to Natural Resources. Several local fire departments also provided support, including West Hants, Chester and Brooklyn.

Crews remained at the scene on Saturday but the helicopter had returned to Shubenacadie.

The five wildfires burning in the province — two in the Halifax area, one in Hants, one in Antigonish and one in Richmond — are under control, Stewart said.

