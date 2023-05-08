About 100 firefighters are trying to contain a forest fire near a community southeast of Weymouth, N.S.

RCMP say they have evacuated six homes in the community of Hassett, which is closest to the fire. Residents are being told they can go to the Havelock Wesleyan Church, which is being used as a comfort centre and command centre for the operation.

The RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area and have closed Highway 340 in Hassett.

The fire was spotted around noon on Monday and is now six to eight hectares in size, according to the province's Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

The department has sent two helicopters to the scene and 15 volunteer fire departments are also on-site.

Provincial spokesperson Scott Tingley told CBC News the terrain and high winds in the area are presenting some challenges for firefighters.

"And fuel conditions are still quite dry even though we've had some showers," he said.

Tingley says Nova Scotia's dryer-than-usual spring and the number of trees blown down due to last year's post-tropical storm Fiona have elevated the risk of forest fires in the province.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says there is no rain in the forecast for Digby County over the next few days.

"On top of the dry conditions, fire crews will be contending with breezy winds," he said.

Provincial officials are weighing whether this fire and the potential for others makes it impossible to send crews to help fight wildfires raging in Alberta.

"We're assessing that today. The requests started to come in through the weekend," Tingley said.

"So we're just making sure we've got enough resources in place back home before we commit anything to going out west, but we're certainly going to help where we can."

