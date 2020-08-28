Wildfire continues to burn in West Pubnico

A wildfire is continuing to burn near West Pubnico in Yarmouth County, N.S.

The fire is burning in an area between Highway 103 and Highway 3. (Officials originally said the fire was burning in East Pubnico, but later corrected themselves.)

Crews with Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry and local fire departments are expected to be on the scene Friday morning.

Highway 3 is closed in the area, but Highway 103, which was closed late Thursday between exits 31 and 32, has since reopened.

9:50 p.m. update: Fire is under control. Size is 0.2 ha. Crews will return in the morning to continue patrols. Final update for today.<br><br>Location is West Pubnico. Previous tweet incorrectly identified the location as East Pubnico. —@NSLandsForestry

The fire was causing smoke issues in the area Thursday as two Lands and Forestry helicopters were on scene, and air tankers from New Brunswick were also dropping water on the fire.

At 9:50 p.m. ET Thursday, Lands and Forestry said the fire was under control.

The area is under a burn restriction, and it's unclear how the fire started.

Another fire, near Argyle, was also burning Thursday.

In a tweet at 9:50 p.m., Lands and Forestry said the fire had grown to the size of 15 hectares and crews and air support would return in the morning.

