Nova Scotia could be in for another wild winter storm on Friday

Nova Scotians could be in for another weekend of wild winter weather.

Environment Canada issued a provincewide special weather statement on Wednesday concerning a "significant winter storm."

The storm could bring heavy snow, rain, strong winds and storm surge on Friday into Saturday.

This would be the second significant storm of the new year. Last weekend, the province was hit with a nor'easter that brought heavy, wet snow and caused thousands of prolonged power outages.

The weather agency said the coming storm could bring 20-40 centimetres of snow to the western and northern parts of the province.

Meanwhile, eastern Nova Scotia, from Halifax to Cape Breton, could receive between 30-50 millimetres of rain.

The entire province could also see winds gusting near 100 km/hr and storm surges are also expected.

The weather agency said higher-than-normal water levels combined with significant waves could result in flooding near high tide, especially for the Atlantic coast, Cape Breton Island and in Pictou and Antigonish counties.

High tide will occur between 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m.-7a.m. Saturday.

