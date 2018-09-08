How a recipe for wild game donair ended up on an NRA website

Brad Fenson has spent the last two years perfecting his recipe for donairs made from wild game like moose and elk, and now it's been published in American Hunter, the official journal of the National Rifle Association.

Fenson, a resident of Ardrossan, Alta., about 30 kilometres east of Edmonton, is an avid writer of matters pertaining to the outdoors, such as hunting, fishing and camping.

"When we have game night, it's not crokinole or chess, it's usually cutting up deer, elk or doing something with birds," he said.

Donairs were invented in the Halifax area about five decades ago and are the city's official food. They consist of a warm pita wrapped around spiced meat, a special donair sauce and other toppings.

They have also made their way to Alberta, where Fenson first had one about a half-dozen years ago after a friend suggested they pick some up for dinner.

Fenson's recipes are published by American Hunter twice a month, and have included such variations as venison hamburger soup and wild turkey taquitos.

Brad Fenson is a hunting, fishing, conservation and camping enthusiast. (Submitted by Brad Fenson)

While people often have a love-hate reaction to donairs, Fenson's take on the revered Halifax dish the first time he had one was in line with the former.

"The freshness of the ingredients, the unique flavours of the meat itself, and I think the part that probably caught me off guard the most was donair sauce — it's something you don't expect, a creamy, garlicky sauce. It's different, it's unique," he said.

Since his first encounter with the donair, Fenson has been busy trying them at different shops in Alberta and has quizzed staff about their recipes in his quest to create one of his own.

Why wild game donairs might not be a crazy idea

While using wild game meat might seem sacrilegious for traditional donair devotees, Fenson said it's a good fit because it's lean. He recommends using elk, moose or venison for the recipe.

"The real trick is to emulsify the meat and because I don't have all the same equipment a butcher shop would, we at least triple grind it or we use a food processor to emulsify the meat and it's making it into that paste so you can get it very dense and packed when you bake it is the key to the right textures and flavours," he said.

Brad Fenson says wild game is a good option for donair meat because it's lean. (Submitted by Brad Fenson)

Besides Fenson's recipe for the meat and sauce, he included other recommendations.

"A donair should be eaten without utensils and is often wrapped in waxed or parchment paper and foil," he wrote. "Some recommend wearing a rain suit, as it is easier to clean yourself up after enjoying this sometimes-messy meal."

After the recipe was published on American Hunter, Fenson shared it on social media and some eastern Canadian friends of his shared their thoughts.

"They're like, 'I'm trying this because I know what a donair tastes like and I'll be the judge of whether this is right or not,'" he said. "Some of them have come over and I've actually served them some and I've made the grade with all my friends."

