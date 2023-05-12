Wildfire near Weymouth now under control

A wildfire that broke out this week southeast of Weymouth, N.S., is contained, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

In a tweet sent out Friday evening, the department said the Hassett wildfire is under control at a final size of 119 hectares.

Ground crews will continue to clean up the area in the days to come.

Earlier this week, several homes were voluntarily evacuated, although no official evacuation orders were issued.

Department spokesperson Scott Tingley said in a previous interview because of dry weather, fire departments are seeing an above-average number of fires at this point in the season.

