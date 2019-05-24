Wild day in Dartmouth leads to charges against Musquodoboit Harbour man

A 35-year-old Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S. man is facing a slew of charges for incidents Thursday in Dartmouth.

It started just after noon when Halifax police were called to the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Micmac Boulevard for a report of an assault.

Police said a man was crossing the street on foot when he was struck from behind by a stranger. When a bystander intervened, police said the stranger pulled out a knife before fleeing to a waiting vehicle.

Police caught up to the vehicle on Victoria Road after a report it had rear-ended another car. The driver didn't stop.

At 1 p.m., a man walked into a jewelry store on Micmac Boulevard and asked to see a piece of jewelry. Police said the man fled the store with the item and pulled a knife when confronted by a security guard.

Police caught up with the man a short time later. A police dog was able to recover the stolen jewelry.

Morris James Lanceleve is facing charges including robbery, assault, possession of a weapon, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and breach of conditions.

The breach charge relates to convictions Lanceleve received last year for escaping lawful custody and failure to comply with conditions.

In 2017, Lanceleve was accused of shooting at a house in Sackville, N.B. No one was injured in that incident.

