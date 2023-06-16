3 children step forward in wigwam vandalism case in Liverpool

RCMP say three children have taken responsibility for vandalizing a wigwam in Liverpool, N.S., that was reported earlier this year.

On March 27, the Mounties responded to a call of a vandalized wigwam on school property on Old Port Mouton Road.

At the time, police said bark was removed from the structure between March 24 and 27, and the initial investigation treated the case as hate-motivated.

On Tuesday, RCMP said they learned three children, all under the age of 12, had come forward and admitted to the vandalism.

The matter is now being dealt with by school administration and the parents of the children.

Wigwam project dates back to 2019

The wigwam was originally built with the help of students in Grade 4 and Grade 5 at Dr. John C. Wickwire Academy in 2019.

The students worked with Mi'kmaw craftsman Todd Labrador. They gathered materials, including roots from spruce trees, to use in the construction of the wigwam.

After the wigwam was completed, it was installed in an area next to the school's soccer field.

When the vandalism was first reported, school principal Stacy Thorburn wrote in a Facebook post that the land where the wigwam stands is "very sacred" and "has been used by many members of our school and larger community as a place to come, reflect, learn and acknowledge."

Rebuilding efforts began in May when students from all grades at the school went back to the site to put the structure back together. Labrador also returned to help fix the wigwam.

