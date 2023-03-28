Mi'kmaw wigwam vandalized on elementary-school property in Liverpool

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating who vandalized a Mi'kmaw wigwam located on the grounds of an elementary school in Liverpool, N.S., and are treating the incident as "hate-motivated."

Police say bark was removed from the structure sometime between March 24 and 27.

The wigwam was built by students and staff at Dr. John C. Wickwire Academy "under the direct guidance of Mi'kmaw Elder Todd Labrador, his family and other very important members of the Mi'kmaq community," school principal Stacy Thorburn wrote in a Facebook post.

The land on which the wigwam stands "is very sacred," Thorburn wrote, "and it has been used by many members of our school and larger community as a place to come, reflect, learn and acknowledge."

The school will use the incident as a teaching moment for students, she said.

"We plan to have conversations with them about vandalism and how we always treat other peoples' property with respect."

Plans to restore the wigwam are underway.

Police want anyone with information on the vandalism to contact them at 902-354-5721. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

