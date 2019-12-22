Lindell Wigginton returns home, spreads Christmas cheer to those in need

Hours after landing in Halifax on Sunday, Lindell Wigginton was spotted around Spring Garden Road handing out bags of clothes and toiletries to homeless men and women.

The NBA prospect from Dartmouth, N.S., who plays basketball in the NBA Development League for the Iowa Wolves, had just been in Las Vegas the day before. He contributed nine points in his team's win against the College Park Skyhawks, a team from Georgia.

"It feels amazing just being able to represent my country, represent my province — not many people get this opportunity so I'm trying to take full advantage of it and soon I'll get my shot," said Wigginton, whose Iowa team is affiliated with the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 21-year-old Wigginton, a guard averaging 13.9 points per game for the Wolves, said he's had a great year.

Iowa State's Lindell Wigginton, left, goes up to shoot over Oklahoma's Khadeem Lattin in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 2, 2018, in Norman, Okla. (Kyle Phillips/Associated Press)

"The season has been going well," he said. "We've been winning some games. We've been playing as a team."

He said it would "mean the world" if he got to play for the Timberwolves.

"I would be the first Nova Scotian to play in the NBA so that's my ultimate goal and that's what I want to do," he said.

Wigginton brought three of his nephews, Letaye Smith, 10, Liam Smith, 10, and Derico Hill, 7, to hand out the bags.

"Giving out things like food, some clothes, socks and things like that, razors just to make sure they're healthy ... just to show my appreciation to them because they've shown me a lot of support," he said

Each bag Wigginton handed out on Sunday had a note. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

Each bag contained a note:

"Hello Friend:

Although we have never met, we want to wish you a Merry Christmas and all the best for a new year ahead.

We don't know anything about you, but we do know that no matter what, you are very special, and you are someone who deserves a little joy this holiday season.

This time of year, especially, can be hard, but hopefully this little gift from us to you will show you that someone cares and is thinking of you.

May your Christmas be warm and bright!!"

After two years playing NCAA basketball for Iowa State, Wigginton played in the NBA summer league with the Toronto Raptors, but joined the Timberwolves organization prior to training camp.

