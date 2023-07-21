Content
Rainfall warnings, alerts in effect for much of Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and alerts for much of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton for this weekend.

Environment Canada says rainfall amounts exceeding 90 mm are possible

Several vehicles drive through a flooded roadway.
Flooding is shown early Friday evening on Lady Hammond Road in Halifax. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Heavy rain — which may cause localized flooding, elevated river levels and hazardous driving conditions — is expected across large areas of Nova Scotia this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Guysborough, Lunenburg, Queens. Richmond, Shelburne, Sydney and Victoria counties as well as Halifax Metro and Halifax County West.

Those counties can expect rainfall of 90 millimetres or more, the department says, and thunderstorms are expected to accompany the rain.

The warnings are in effect until Saturday evening for southwestern regions and Sunday morning for eastern regions.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Annapolis, Colchester, Cumberland, Hants and Kings counties.

A man in a hoodie runs in the rain on a Halifax street.
A pedestrian runs for cover during a heavy downpour in Halifax on Friday. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Those areas can expect rainfall until Saturday afternoon that might exceed 40 millimetres.

Environment Canada said the tropical nature of moisture feeding the system could lead to heavy downpours.

Drivers should slow down if visibility is reduced, the agency said.

