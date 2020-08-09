Whycocomagh man, 22, arrested for drunk driving after fatal crash

A 22-year-old man from Whycocomagh, N.S., was arrested on Saturday night for driving while impaired after police responded to a crash that killed a 19-year-old man.

Inverness District RCMP were called at 8 p.m. on Saturday to a single-vehicle crash on MacLeod Settlement Road in Glencoe, N.S.

Police on scene determined that a jeep struck a bank and rolled. The 19-year-old man from Whycocomagh was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old woman from Mabou, N.S., was ejected, police say. She was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Three other passengers were treated for minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the car failed a test with a roadside screening device and was arrested. The driver was brought to the Port Hawkesbury detachment for a breathalyzer test.

The man is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Monday.

MORE TOP STORIES