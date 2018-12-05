Want to see a Memorial Cup game? You'll have to buy a package

Anyone wanting to attend a single game at this year's Memorial Cup hockey tournament in Halifax will need to buy a package that includes tickets to all eight (or potentially nine if there's a tie-breaker) games.

The Halifax Mooseheads are hosting the 2019 tournament, which runs from May 17 to May 26 at the Scotiabank Centre. Ticket packages went on sale to the general public Wednesday, with prices ranging from $350 to $450, plus tax and service charge.

"There's a big demand for tickets," said Mat Harris, chairman of the host organizing committee..

Season ticket holders were able to purchase their packages in May. A fan can buy a limit of eight ticket packages.

Harris said there will be no seats set aside for single-game tickets because he anticipates the packages will sell out. He said it's a better business strategy.

"We have done a really good job, I believe, at maintaining the lowest possible ticket price and it's all based on selling this arena out," Harris said. "It's really important to us that we sell it out and that we develop a legacy fund that comes out of the tournament."

Mat Harris is chairman of the host organizing committee for the 2019 Memorial Cup in Halifax. (CBC)

When the Halifax Moosheads hosted the Memorial Cup in 2000, there were no single-game tickets for sale.

But Harris said some seats became available for walk-in ticket purchases after reserved seat packages for a team's family and friends were returned. Harris said it's possible that could happen again. In that case, fans would have to call two weeks or a week before the game to check.

Still, Harris anticipates some fans will be disappointed about not being able to buy single tickets to games.

"We have 11,000 seats and we know the demand is going to exceed that," Harris said.

"We do have our street festival out on Argyle Street, we'll have a concert before each game and then the game will be available on the big screen, so we're hoping that we can extend the environment out to downtown Halifax."

What fans think

Meanwhile, at the Midtown Tavern, located across the street from the Scotiabank Centre, hockey fans have mixed feelings about the ticket plans.

Louis Dowe has been a season ticket holder for 22 years. He would have been eligible to buy a tickets package at a discounted rate, between $270 and $320, plus tax and service charges.

"If you want to go to every game of the year and watch the Mooseheads play and be a true fan, I think maybe you do have the priorities over somebody who just want to see a game or two over the Memorial Cup," Dowe said.

But Dan Actom, another Midtown Tavern patron, said he thinks there should always be single tickets set aside.

"Just for the average Joe who never goes to games and wants to experience it for the first time or goes once in a while — they should have the chance to go see that game," Actom said.