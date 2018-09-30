Bumps in the road: why more speed humps are popping up around Halifax

Communities in and around the Halifax area wishing to have speed humps, also known as speed bumps, installed on a road now have an easier way of getting them. The municipality is now taking the requests of neighbourhood groups into consideration.

"It is something that I think we're going to see a lot more of in the coming years. It's something that I'm hearing a lot of requests for from residents. By and large I think they're pretty pleased with this," Coun. Lisa Blackburn told CBC News.

Prior to this, the municipality had been mailing out ballots so people could vote on having speed humps on their streets. But the problem with that, according to Blackburn, was many people weren't responding to ballots or mailing them back.

How to get humps

Dozens of speed humps are being installed on 10 roads in the municipality. Five of them are in Blackburn's district, which includes Middle Sackville, Upper Sackville, Beaver Bank and Lucasville. The humps are scheduled to be installed by Dec. 1.

"If a community reaches out to us and says we've got a real problem with speeding here, could we please be considered for speed humps — that's when staff go out and do the assessments," Blackburn said.

Blackburn said municipal staff consider a number of factors before installing speed humps, including the speed limit on the road.

"In many cases, just the way the road is designed, it's very easy to be driving along and not even realize you're doing an excessive speed until it's too late or you look down and notice your speedometer," Blackburn said.

'Seems to be working'

Adding speed humps to these roads would mean more signs to warn drivers, she said.

Blackburn said speed humps installed on Bambrick Road in Middle Sackville last year have made a big difference.

"It seems to be working OK and keeping the speed down," she said.

Coun. Matt Whitman, who represents Hammonds Plains - St. Margaret's, said he's also been seeing more requests for speed bumps.

Highly requested by residents

Whitman says he promotes the idea of speed humps because he gets a lot of complaints about speeding.

"My residents often request these from me," Whitman told CBC News.

Whitman said there are speed humps in his neighbourhood. Since they've been installed, he said fewer cars seem to drive on the streets that have them. He said residents think they've been a good thing.

"In my neighbourhood we have a speed radar frequently and it's not rare to see somebody doing 70-plus kilometres in a 50 zone," Whitman said.

"So, for the folks that are rushing past someone's house, they're probably cranky to have to slow down for a few minutes, but it's well worth it."

Whitman said he thinks the reason more requests for speed humps are coming in is because the process to request them has become easier.