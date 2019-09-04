Why a teacher transformed this junior high classroom into 'a bohemian café'

In Claire Barré's junior high classroom, the chairs face all directions and the tables are out of alignment.

It doesn't look like a typical class — and that's precisely the point. Barré calls it "flexible seating," and it's designed to make students feel more at home.

"So when you walk into my classroom it doesn't quite look like a regular classroom but more like a bohemian café, I would say, because nothing really matches. But that's OK."

Barré teaches French, English and social studies at Elizabeth Sutherland school, a Primary to Grade 9 school in the Halifax community of Spryfield. She first introduced the seating for her Grade 7 and 8 students in January.

"I told all my students, 'This is a tryout. If it doesn't work, I'm not going to do it again.' And it worked really well," she said. "Now I kind of don't see myself going back to a regular classroom."

Claire Barré teaches at Elizabeth Sutherland School in the Halifax community of Spryfield. (Erin MacInnis/CBC)

The layout draws on Barré's master's studies, in which she's focusing on teaching methods that are more responsive to students' backgrounds.

That inspired her to look at not just what she was teaching, but how she was teaching it.

"For students, it looks a lot more like a home feel or hangout place rather than a regular classroom, so that it creates a bit of a more relaxed atmosphere."

Barré said students have mentioned feeling more comfortable in the classroom. Some are even rushing to get there.

"Students would literally run ... to make sure they would be the first on the couch or on the bouncy ball. So we had to introduce a few rules in terms of not hogging one type of seating."

'Already a win'

Those rules aside, students are responding favourably to the change.

"They enjoy being in the classroom."

The students who benefit the most may be those who are struggling academically or feel anxious in the classroom, Barré said, as it helps them feel more excited about coming to school.

While it may not be every teacher's go-to setup, Barré suggested they consider it another tool in their arsenal to support students.

"The way I look at it, if students are happier coming to school, or more willing to come to class, more comfortable at school, then that's already a win."

