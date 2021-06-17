Who in Nova Scotia is eligible for a 3rd COVID-19 shot?

More Nova Scotians will soon be eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are three groups of people who are currently able to get the third dose:

Long-term residents.



People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.



People who are required to travel for work to destinations that do not recognized mixed vaccines.

As of Monday, the province had administered 8,223 third doses.

Are people 80+ eligible? How do they get a 3rd dose appointment?

The province is looking to allow people 80 and older to get their third COVID-19 shot at the end of November if it's been at least six months since they've been fully vaccinated.

Once that age group has been vaccinated, third doses will be open to people between 70 and 79.

Those who are eligible for a third dose can book an appointment at a community drop-in clinic, outreach clinic or pharmacy drop-in clinic.

Are health-care workers eligible to receive a booster?

All health-care workers in Nova Scotia must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30, but there is no requirement for a third dose.

Front-line health workers who were double vaccinated with an interval of less than 28 days between their first and second doses will be eligible to get a third dose at the end of November.

How do people prove they need a 3rd shot for work?

The province is allowing people who need to travel for work to a destination that doesn't recognize mixed vaccines to get a third dose of the vaccine.

Those eligible must:

Be residents of Nova Scotia.



Provide an official copy of proof of vaccination for each of the doses already received.



Provide written confirmation from the employer that the third dose is required to travel to a country as part of the job and the destination doesn't accept a combination of COVID-19 vaccines, and that the travel is either already planned or will be scheduled within 90 days of the request.



Provide official confirmation or documentation from the destination of travel that a combination of COVID-19 vaccines doesn't permit entry or requires isolation upon entry.

How do people know if they qualify as immunocompromised?

According to the province, immunocompromised people include those taking medications that can substantially affect their immune system.

A list of medications and other supporting documentation, such as prescription bottles and insurance notes, can be brought to the vaccine appointment.

If the vaccination clinic cannot confirm if someone meets the criteria for moderate to severe immunocompromise, the third dose won't be administered.

More information on the third dose can be found on the province's website.

Which vaccines will be used for boosters?

Health Canada has authorized Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine (also known as Spikevax) for use as a booster shot.

Earlier in the week, the department approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine (Comirnaty) for use as a booster.

Both are mRNA vaccines.

Who else will be eligible for the booster?

At the end of November, people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca Vaxzevria/COVISHIELD vaccine or one dose of Janssen vaccine will be eligible for the booster.

Those people will be able to get the shot once it's been at least six months since they've been fully vaccinated.

