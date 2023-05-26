Family starts a new chapter after the death of their 4-year-old daughter

Lindsay and Charbel Moussi are the new owners of White Sails Bakery and Deli in Tantallon, N.S., but it was a tragedy that led them there.

Seven months ago, their lives were turned upside down after the death of their four-year-old daughter, Kennedy.

She had a history of seizures and died suddenly. The family said the exact cause of her death is still under review.

Lindsay says it was Kennedy's love for baking that inspired them to approach the previous owners of White Sails and ask to buy their business.

"[Kennedy] was literally the biggest ball of energy," Lindsay said. "She loved everybody, and she loved baking."

Now under their ownership, the Moussis have chosen to keep many of the same recipes that community members know and love. But they're also finding ways to honour their late daughter.

Kennedy Moussi died unexpectedly in October 2022 at four years old during a medical emergency. (Submitted by Lindsay Moussi)

Like Kennedy's Confetti Squares, one of Kennedy's favourite marshmallow and chocolate treats that she used to help bake with her mom and grandmother.

One dollar from every six-pack sold is being donated to Sherbrooke Lake Camp in Franey Corner, N.S., which Kennedy was looking forward to attending for the first time this summer.

The Moussis added Kennedy's Confetti Squares to the bakery's shelves in memory of one of their daughter's favourite treats. (David Laughlin/CBC)

The money will help sponsor a child in need and help pay for their camp experience.

Along with being a baker at White Sails, Kennedy's grandmother, Lorna Zinck Gordon, is a summer cook at Sherbrooke Lake. She says Kennedy loved visiting her at the camp last summer, and she was looking forward to having her there this year.

"Kennedy was my life," said Zinck Gordon. "She was just the most beautiful human ever to walk this earth."

Along with support from family, Lindsay says that encouragement from the community has been helpful in getting them through this difficult time.

"The support has just been very overwhelming, and we really appreciate it," said Lindsay.

"As soon as you walk through that door as a customer, you're no longer a customer. We consider you family."

Lindsay and Charbel have two young sons, Atticus and Ameer Moussi. (Submitted by Lindsay Moussi)

Not only are Lindsay and Charbel grieving the loss of their daughter and running a new business, but they also have two young boys — seventeen-month-old Atticus and three-month-old Ameer.

In fact, the Moussis announced Lindsay's pregnancy with Ameer just one day before Kennedy's passing.

They say that Kennedy couldn't wait to welcome her second baby brother.

"She was just so natural at being a big sister," said Lindsay. "There was no jealousy, no anger. It was only pure love. She was so excited."

Birthday celebrations

On June 25, what would have been Kennedy's fifth birthday, the Moussis are hosting a barbecue celebration at White Sails.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Sherbrooke Lake Camp sponsorship, and to the Estabrooks Community Hall, which offers financial aid to two or three local families around the holidays.

They will also be accepting donations of unopened toys for these families.

They say everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and celebrate Kennedy's life.

"So this is my reminder to everybody that it costs nothing to be kind. And we just thank everybody who walks through those doors," said Lindsay.

