Man, 56, killed in crash in Queens County

A 56-year-old man from Queens County was killed Monday in a crash on Highway 3 in White Point, N.S.

RCMP said they were called to Highway 3 around 10 a.m. Monday and determined that a pickup truck went off the road at a turn.

The man who was driving was alone in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate.

MORE TOP STORIES