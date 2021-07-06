Man, 56, killed in crash in Queens County
A man from Queens County was killed Monday in a crash on Highway 3 in White Point, N.S.
Police were called to Highway 3 in White Point Monday morning
A 56-year-old man from Queens County was killed Monday in a crash on Highway 3 in White Point, N.S.
RCMP said they were called to Highway 3 around 10 a.m. Monday and determined that a pickup truck went off the road at a turn.
The man who was driving was alone in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
RCMP continue to investigate.
MORE TOP STORIES