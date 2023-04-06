What's open and closed Easter weekend 2023 in Halifax

Here's an overview of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region to help you plan your Easter weekend.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses will operate on holiday service service hours on Friday.

There will be no ferry service on Friday.

Alderney ferry will operate on Saturday and offer holiday service on Sunday.

Buses and ferries will resume their regular schedules on Monday.

Holiday schedules, bus and ferry routes can be viewed here .

Groceries

Sobeys: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Closed Sunday.

Gateway Meat Market: Open all weekend.

Local Source Market: Windsor Street location is open regular hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Agricola Street location is closed Friday. Both locations closed Monday (normal closing day).

Costco: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Walmart: Closed Friday and Sunday.

Drugstores: Some pharmacies are open but have limited hours. Check websites for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed Friday and Sunday. Delivery is unavailable all weekend. Check their website for information on local agency stores.

Malls

All major malls will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

Halifax public libraries

All branches are closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Waste collection

Solid waste collection services will not operate on Friday.

Curbside collection regularly scheduled for Friday will take place on Saturday. Curbside collection services scheduled for Monday will not change.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

The municipal recycling plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Saturday and reopen for regular operating hours the following week on April 10.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free on Friday and Monday.

311 citizen contact centres

The 311 call centre will be open all weekend and Monday.

MORE TOP STORIES