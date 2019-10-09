What's open and closed on New Year's Day 2020 in Halifax

Here's a look at what's open and closed on New Year's Day in the Halifax area:

Food and drink

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: closed, reopening Jan. 2.

Gateway Meat Market: closed

Atlantic Superstore: closed

Sobeys: closed

NSLC: closed

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: open noon to 8 p.m.

Meals on Wheels continues regular delivery on New Year's Day.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Mic Mac Mall and Dartmouth Crossing are closed New Year's Day.

Public services

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities are closed on New Year's Day, but open regular hours Jan. 2.

The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake won't reopen for regular hours until Saturday, Jan. 11.

There will be no garbage, organics or recyclables collection on New Year's Day.

All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries are closed New Year's Day.

The Halifax Regional Municipality's 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on New Year's Day but will still take urgent requests about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.

The five municipal customer service centres will be closed New Year's Day, reopening Jan. 2.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses will operate on holiday service schedules on New Year's Day, but no ferries will be running. Check online for individual route information.

Recreation facilities

Some recreation facilities will be closed on New Year's Day and people are advised to call ahead to individual facilities to confirm operating hours.

The Canada Games Centre is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but no drop-in fitness classes are offered.

The Emera Oval will be open for public skates on New Year's Day.

Canada Post

All post offices will be closed. There is no collection or delivery of mail.

