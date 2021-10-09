What's open and closed in HRM Thanksgiving Monday

Here is a list of what's open and closed in the Halifax area on Thanksgiving Monday:

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market will be open regular hours from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sobeys will be closed.

Atlantic Superstore will be closed.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be closed.

Costco will be closed.

Walmart will be closed.

Shoppers Drug Mart will have different hours at different branches. Check their website for more details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC will be closed. Check their website for more information on local agency stores.

Bishop's Cellar will be open.

Propeller Brewing Company will be open.

Nine Locks Brewing Company will be open.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road will be open.

RockHead Wine and Beer Market will be open.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre will be closed.

Mic Mac Mall will be closed.

Sunnyside Mall will be closed.

Bedford Place Mall will be closed.

Park Lane Mall will be closed.

Scotia Square Mall will be closed.

Halifax public libraries

All branches will be closed.

Transit

Bus services will run on holiday service on Monday. Click here for holiday schedule details.

The Alderney Ferry will run at half-hour frequency on Monday. The first crossing will leave at 7:30 a.m. and the final crossing will depart the Halifax terminal at 11:45 p.m.

The Woodside Ferry won't be operating on Monday.

Waste collection

There will be no solid waste collection service on Monday.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and the municipal recycling facility will be closed on Monday.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Saturday and Monday. It will reopen for regular operating hours on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Recreation

Most city-run recreation facilities will be closed on Monday. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours and program information.

The Emera Oval will be open on Monday, weather permitting.

Halifax Public Gardens

Open from 7 a.m. to a half hour before dusk.

Parking

On-street paid parking will be free on Monday. Motorists must abide by other posted signage.

311 citizen contact centres

The 311 call centre will be operating on regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday. The customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Monday, and reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday.

