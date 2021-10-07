In What We Carry With Us, friends Amy Grace and Megan Piercey Monafu explore how we choose to curate and revisit our memories. This CBC Creator Network series reflects on different ways we capture moments of ourselves and our loved ones, and the process of learning from mementos from our past selves.

In the first episode, the friends revisit their high school notes to each other. Here's their audio essay:

Mainstreet NS 8:20 What We Carry With Us: Part 1 This summer, two best friends decided to revisit a part of their past. Megan Piercey Monafu and Amy Grace went to Sackville High together. Now Megan lives in Ottawa, and Amy in Halifax. For 16 years, they've held on to the handwritten notes they gave to each other as teens. In part one in their three-part series, What We Carry With Us, Megan and Amy unfold these messages from the past. 8:20

Amy Grace reflects on the experience in this personal essay.

Between the folds of these high school notes, written in stolen moments, in the corners of Sackville High School in Nova Scotia, we find a ritual, a confessional, a rite of passage we were attempting to harness through self-expression. The bearing witness of one teenager to the other.

Each note is folded to its smallest possible size, with its own unique inscription for the other. Some hastily done, some with caution, and others with deep care and tenderness.

We would like to think that we have changed, shifted and evolved over a decade later. Shed the skin from our teenage years and became something new. Bolder, brighter and wiser.

What a lovely and fascinating trick we have played on ourselves. Projecting an image of esteemed intellectual growth, whereas the core of our beings found in these notes remain the most authentic selves we have ever been.

There is no denying that we have both become fuller and more whole over time. The women we are today stand a lot taller, more eyes wide open and reflective of what has shaped us. Yet, we cannot look at the other without noticing the laugh lines, worry lines and greys that are just beginning: the pauses, the nuances and the gaps of time caused by a long-distance friendship that creates unknowns in conversations.

Megan Piercey Monafu, left, and Amy Grace, right, met while attending Sackville High School. They bonded over their love of writing (Natalie Dobbin/CBC)

Opening these notes, we are exposed once again to the core fears, beliefs and wounds that are foundational to our adult selves. We see the themes of depression, lack of confidence and desperation arise. Have we eradicated these from our lives?

One might say that we were a bit leaning on the side of dramatic, emphatic or revealing in the romanticism of what was to come.

There is something to be said for the hallowed time and space we gave to this writing ritual and the passing of notes. We knew then that we would know something more now, and we know now that we knew something then.

We are not the same young women who leaked our thoughts onto a lined loose leaf with whatever pen was in reach. We aren't at war with ourselves as we walk the corridors of a high school, tucking our hair behind our ear as we battle it out with our own inner critic.

Yet open another fold, and in the creases of our past selves, we find something sacred we had forgotten, set aside and diminished.

We find that we are just as witty, as "writerly" and as fond of each other as we have ever been. We see the words, memories and foundational years that made us. We see that the core of ourselves remains true, solid and something to be treasured. Maybe those younger years were not as foolish, immature and pathetic as we thought? Perhaps, upon reflection, we are invited to look those young versions of ourselves in the eye, pat our own hearts and say, "There, there, dear one. There, there. You are here, and I see you." That, in fact, our past selves are as important as our present ones.

About the creators

Megan Piercey Monafu is a writer, director and theatre producer from Halifax, now based in Ottawa.

(Submitted)

Amy Grace is a writer and producer in film and television from Halifax who is passionate about creating and developing stories and content that brings strong characters, insight and depth of humanity to the forefront.