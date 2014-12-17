What's open, what's closed in HRM Thanksgiving Monday

Here is a list of what's open and closed in the Halifax area on Thanksgiving Monday:

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open regular hours over Thanksgiving weekend, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sobeys: Closed.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Closed.

Costco: Closed.

Walmart: Closed.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Different hours at different branches; check their website for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed.

Check www.mynslc.com for more information on local agency stores.

Bishop's Cellar: Open.

Propeller Brewing Company: Open.

Nine Locks Brewing Company: Open.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open.

RockHead Wine and Beer Market: Open.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre: Closed.

Mic Mac Mall: Closed.

Sunnyside Mall: Closed.

Bedford Place Mall: Closed.

Park Lane Mall: Closed.

Scotia Square Mall: Closed.

Halifax public libraries

All branches will be closed.

Transit

Bus services will run on a holiday on Monday. Click here for holiday schedule details.

Waste collection

There will be no solid waste collection service on Monday.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax recycling facility and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Monday.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Monday and will reopen for regular operating hours on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Recreation

Most city-run recreation facilities will be closed on Monday. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours and program information.

The Emera Oval will be open on Monday, weather permitting.

Halifax Public Gardens

Open from 7 a.m. to a half hour before dusk.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free on Monday however motorists are reminded to abide by other posted signage.

311 citizen contact centres

The 311 call centre will be operating on regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday. The five customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Monday, reopening for regular business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 15.