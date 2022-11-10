What's open, what's closed Remembrance Day 2022 in HRM

Many businesses will be closed on Friday to mark Remembrance Day in Halifax.

The municipality said there will also be a number of street closures to facilitate Remembrance Day parades, with local ceremonies taking place to honour veterans and those still serving with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Traffic delays will be in place at the following locations:

Province House in downtown Halifax from 10 a.m. to noon local time. The Princess Louise Fusilliers Remembrance Day parade will begin at the Maritime Museum, proceed north on Lower Water Street, west on Duke Street and then south on Hollis Street where it will stop for a ceremony at Province House. Following the ceremony, the parade will proceed south on Hollis Street, then turn east on Sackville Street, north on Lower Water Street before ending on Prince Street.

The cenotaph at Sackville Heritage Park in Lower Sackville from 10:40 a.m. to noon local time. The parade will begin at the Cobequid Road Transit Terminal, proceed down Memory Lane to the cenotaph and then return.

The cenotaph at Earl Francis Spryfield Memorial Royal Canadian Legion in Spryfield from 10:40 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time. The parade will begin at Shoppers Drug Mark at 315 Herring Cove Rd., travel south on Herring Cove Road, west on Sussex Street to the Earl Francis Spryfield Memorial Royal Canadian Legion Hall at 7 Sussex St.

Local Royal Canadian Legions have details on locations for other ceremonies throughout the province on their website.

The municipality is recommending people planning to attend a ceremony to allocate extra time to travel because of anticipated delays.

Under Nova Scotia's Remembrance Day Act, some retail businesses must be closed Nov. 11, including malls, big-box stores and grocery stores. There are a few exceptions to the act, including drugstores, gas stations and retail stores with no more than three employees working at any one time.

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed across the Halifax region on Friday:

Groceries

Walmart will be closed.

Sobeys will be closed.

Atlantic Superstore will be closed.

Costco will be closed.

Shoppers Drug Mart will have different hours at different branches. Check their website for details.

Gateway Meat Market will be open.

Alcohol retailers

NSLC locations will be closed.

Propeller Brewing Company will be open.

Nine Locks Brewing Company Tap Room and Cold Beer Store will be open.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store will be open.

Halifax Public Libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries locations will be closed.

Halifax Transit

Halifax Transit will operate on its holiday schedule on Friday.

Veterans, military personnel and their accompanying family members will be offered free rides on buses and ferries. Halifax Transit asks military personnel to be in uniform or show their military identification card when they board.

Municipal recreation facilities

Many municipal recreation facilities will be closed. Check with individual facilities to confirm operating hours.

Waste collection

No municipal garbage, organics or recyclable collection services will take place on Remembrance Day. The curbside collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, will occur instead on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax recycling facility and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, but will be open for regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Schools

All public schools in the province will be closed.

Canada Post

There is no collection or delivery of mail on Remembrance Day.

Banks

All banks will be closed.

Parking

On-street parking will be free on Friday, but motorists must abide by other posted signs.

311

The 311 contact centre will be operating on regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. AT.

The three customer-service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, but will reopen for regular business hours on Monday, Nov. 14.

