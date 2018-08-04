What's happening in Halifax area this Natal Day weekend

To help you plan your holiday, CBC has compiled a roundup of Natal Day events being held in the Halifax area this weekend.

Saturday:

Mayor and Council Garden Party: 1 - 5 p.m. at Halifax Public Gardens.

Youth & Family Concert 7:30 - 10 p.m. at Dartmouth Ferry Terminal Park.

Natal Day Halifax Harbour Barge Fireworks 10 p.m. The ferries crossing the harbour will be free all day Saturday.

There are plenty of family-friendly events scheduled in the Halifax area to celebrate Natal Day. (Twitter/@MikeSavageHFX)

On Sunday, the MACPASS Miles Race starts at 9 a.m. on the Macdonald Bridge. The bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m for events.

The Macdonald Bridge will also be closed again on Monday from 8:30 a.m.to 2 p.m. for the Natal Day parade.

Sunday events:

Natal Day Family Party 1 - 7 p.m. at Halifax South Common

A Celebration in Music – Gospel Concert presented by The African Nova Scotian Music Association 1 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. at Halifax South Common

Bridgewalk 2018 at the Macdonald Bridge, Dartmouth/Halifax 2 - 4 p.m. at Macdonald Bridge

Jenn Miller at the Sullivan's Pond Band Shell 2 - 4:30 p.m. at Sullivan's Pond Park, Dartmouth

A Celebration in Music – Urban Concert presented by The African Nova Scotian Music Association

Natal Day Halifax Common Family Fireworks 9:30 p.m. at Halifax South Common, Canada Games Ball Diamond

Monday events:

The 112th Dartmouth Natal Day Road Races presented by Aquafina 8 a.m. at Christ Church Hall, Ochterloney Street

A free CFB Halifax pancake breakfast presented by the Hydrostone Market from 8 a.m. until noon at Hydrostone Park, the corner of Young and Novalea

Spryfield Lions Club Free Pancake Breakfast 8 - 9 a.m. at Spryfield Sobeys Parking Lot (279 Herring Cove Rd.)

The 123rd Pepsi Natal Day Parade presented by The Chronicle Herald 10 - 11:30 am. from Novalea Drive in Halifax to Prince Albert Road in Dartmouth

Sullivan's Pond Family Fun Day presented by The Kiwanis Club of Dartmouth

Sullivan's Pond Natal Day Concert presented by The Atlantic Federation of Musicians

Caribbean Diaspora Multicultural Celebration Noon - 9 p.m. at the pavilion area of the Halifax South Common

Dingle Beach Party 1 - 4 p.m. at Sir Sandford Fleming Park

The Mayor and Council Garden Party 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. at Sullivan's Pond Park

Natal Day Sullivan's Pond Family Concert 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Sullivan's Pond Park

123rd Lake Banook Fireworks presented by Heritage House Law and The Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission 9:45 p.m. at Lake Banook.

Many stores open Monday

Natal Day is not a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means you can expect many stores to be open, however some may have reduced hours of operation.

Many Sobeys and Atlantic Superstores will be only be open from noon until 6 p.m. Some pharmacies may have reduced opening times as well.

Nova Scotia Liquor Commission outlets will be open, but some may have reduced hours. Best to check before heading out.

Mic Mac Mall, the Halifax Shopping Centre, Dartmouth Crossing and Sunnyside Mall will only be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Scotia Square is closed Monday.

Municipal services affected

All branches of Halifax Public Libraries will be closed Monday.

Most ferries and buses are on a regular weekend schedule Saturday and Sunday. Holiday bus and ferry schedules will be in effect Monday.

Many municipal recreation centres will be closed for Natal Day.

