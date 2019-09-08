What's open in the Halifax area post-Dorian
This list will be updated throughout Sunday until 4 p.m.
Known openings in the Halifax area can be reported by emailing cbcns@cbc.ca. This page will be updated until 4 p.m.
Grocery stores
Gateway Meat Market, Dartmouth
Atlantic Superstores:
Joe Howe Drive
Young Street
Sobeys:
Windsor Street
Mumford Road
Herring Cove Road
Wyse Road, Dartmouth (aiming to open at noon).
Lacewood Drive
Mill Cove, Bedford
Tantallon
Gas stations
Shell Station on Main Street in Dartmouth
Fast Fuel, Tantallon
Wilson's, Tantallon
Petro-Canada, Tantallon
Food
Garden Food Bar and Lounge on Clyde Street
McDonalds:
Tantallon
Mumford Road
Tim Hortons:
Upper Water Street
Barrington Street
Waverley Road
Tantallon
Mill Cove, Bedford
Pharmacy:
Shoppers at Clayton Park Shopping Centre - Expecting to open at noon.
Shoppers on Spring Garden Road
Other shopping:
Walmart, Dartmouth Crossing
Walmart, Bedford
IKEA
Home Depot - 368 Lacewood Dr, Halifax - Cash only.
NSLC - Limited number of stores open, call ahead.