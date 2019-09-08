Skip to Main Content
What's open in the Halifax area post-Dorian
Nova Scotia

While hundreds of thousands of Nova Scotia Power Customers wait for electricity to be restored, here is a list of the businesses that are known to be open on Sunday.

This list will be updated throughout Sunday until 4 p.m.

Known openings in the Halifax area can be reported by emailing cbcns@cbc.ca. This page will be updated until 4 p.m.

Grocery stores

Gateway Meat Market, Dartmouth

Atlantic Superstores:

Joe Howe Drive

Young Street  

Sobeys:

Windsor Street

Mumford Road

Herring Cove Road

Wyse Road, Dartmouth (aiming to open at noon). 

Lacewood Drive

Mill Cove, Bedford

Tantallon

Gas stations

Shell Station on Main Street in Dartmouth

Fast Fuel, Tantallon

Wilson's, Tantallon

Petro-Canada, Tantallon

Food

Garden Food Bar and Lounge on Clyde Street

McDonalds:

Tantallon

Mumford Road

Tim Hortons:

Upper Water Street

Barrington Street

Waverley Road

Tantallon

Mill Cove, Bedford

Pharmacy:

Shoppers at Clayton Park Shopping Centre - Expecting to open at noon.

Shoppers on Spring Garden Road

Other shopping:

Walmart, Dartmouth Crossing

Walmart, Bedford

IKEA

Home Depot - 368 Lacewood Dr, Halifax - Cash only.

NSLC - Limited number of stores open, call ahead.

