What's open in the Halifax area for Natal Day 2019

This year marks the 124th Natal Day in the Halifax region and with that comes plenty of events to keep the long weekend busy.

The Natal Day Harbour Fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Natal Day Family Fun Celebration will be held on the Halifax South Common — with finale fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

A parade will be held in Dartmouth on Monday starting at 10:30 a.m., beginning on Windmill Road at Lyle Street, to Ochterloney Street and then ending at Lake Banook on Prince Albert Road. There will be fireworks at Lake Banook at 9:45 p.m.

A full list of events can be found on the Natal Day website.

What's open Monday

Natal Day is not a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means many stores will be open. However, some may have reduced hours of operation.

Many Sobeys and Atlantic Superstores will be only open from noon until 6 p.m. Some pharmacies may have reduced hours as well.

Nova Scotia Liquor Commission outlets will be open, but some may have reduced hours. It is best to check before heading out.

Mic Mac Mall, Scotia Square, Halifax Shopping Centre, Dartmouth Crossing and Sunnyside Mall will only be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Municipal services affected

All branches of Halifax Public Libraries will be closed Monday.

There will be regular ferry service on Saturday, plus 15-minute Alderney Ferry service between 12:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Ferry service on Saturday will be free with a donation to Feed Nova Scotia.

There will be regular ferry service on Sunday, plus 15-minute Alderney Ferry Service between 11:45 a.m. and 7 p.m.

There will be 15-minute Alderney Ferry service between 7:15 a.m. and 8 p.m., and 30-minute Woodside Ferry service between 6:37 a.m. and 8:52 p.m. on Monday. The last ferry to Woodside will leave Halifax at 8:52 p.m.

Lane closures will continue on the MacKay Bridge during the Natal Day weekend.

Many municipal recreation centres will be closed for Natal Day.