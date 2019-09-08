What's open in Nova Scotia post-Dorian
This list will be updated throughout Monday
Known openings in the Halifax area can be reported by emailing cbcns@cbc.ca. This page will be updated through Monday, Sept. 9.
For closures, please check out CBC Nova Scotia's Storm Centre.
Comfort Centres
Halifax Regional Municipality:
Canada Games Centre, 26 Thomas Raddall Drive
St. Margarets Centre, 12 Westwood Blvd, Upper Tantallon
Gaetz Brook Legion, 6644 Hwy 7
Moser River Community Centre, 28975 Hwy 7
Sheet Harbour Legion, 23566 Hwy 7
Indian Point Conference Centre, 59 Indian Point Rd. — Access to community kitchen, charging station and water. Open until 9 p.m. Monday unless power resumes.
Cape Breton Regional Municipality:
Centre 200 — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., showers available
New Waterford Fire Department — 12 p.m. to 5 pm.
North Sydney Firemen's Club — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Glace Bay Fire Department — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Big Pond Fire Department — 12 pm. to 5 p.m., showers and internet available
Gabarus Fire Department — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grocery stores
Gateway Meat Market, Dartmouth
All Atlantic Superstores open except:
Young Street, Halifax - Closed
Cole Harbour - Closed
Porters Lake - Closed
Truro - Closed
Superstore comfort centres offering coffee, snacks and charging stations:
Antigonish
Port Hawkesbury
Portland Street Dartmouth
Elmsdale
Bedford
Joe Howe
Braemar
Sobeys:
Lahave Street, Bridgewater
Highway 3, Barrington Passage
Bristol Avenue, Liverpool
Starrs Road, Yarmouth
Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville
Hammonds Plains Road, Upper Tantallon
Highway 2, Fall River
First Lake Drive, Lower Sackville
Reserve Street, Glace Bay
Emerald Street, New Waterford
King Street, North Sydney
Cape Breton Shopping Plaza, Keltic Drive, Sydney River
Sydney Shopping Centre, Prince Street, Sydney
Bedford Highway, Bedford
Elmsdale Shopping Centre, Elmsdale
Fort Edward Shopping Mall, 50 Empire Ln., Windsor
Warwick Street, Digby
Peakview Way, Bedford
Central Avenue, Greenwood
Commercial Street, New Minas
Herring Cove Road, Spryfield
Nova Scotia Trunk 7, Head of Jeddore
Queen Street, Halifax
Highway #7 (Panavista), Westphal
Lacewood Drive, Clayton Park, Halifax
Wyse Road, Dartmouth
Halifax Shopping Centre Annex, Mumford Road, Halifax
Foord Street, Stellarton
West River Road, Pictou
Aberdeen Shopping Centre, East River Road, New Glasgow
Fundy Trail Centre, Robie Street, Truro
George Street, New Glasgow
Prince Street, Truro
Church Street, Antigonish
Reeves Street, Port Hawkesbury
Foodland:
Highway #1, Saulnierville
Chester Shore Mall, Chester
Montague Street, Lunenberg
Brookside Street, Glace Bay
Pitt Street, Sydney Mines
Commerical Street, Berwick
Highway #1, Coldbrook
Cornwallis Street, Kentville
Main Street, Weymouth
Commercial and North streets, Middleton
St. Anthony Street, Annapolis Royal
Main Street, Tatamagouche
Pictou Road, Bible Hill
Main Street, Westville
Pharmacy
Lawtons:
Portland Street, Dartmouth
Church Street, Antigonish
Bayers Road, Halifax
5665 Spring Garden Road, Halifax
5991 Spring Garden Road, Halifax
Wentworth Road, Windsor
Primrose Street, Dartmouth
Lacewood Drive, Halifax
Commercial Street, Glace Bay
Duke Street, Halifax
Highway 7, Musquodoboit Harbour
George Street, Sydney
North Street, Halifax
Starrs Road, Yarmouth
Bedford Highway, Bedford
Willow Street, Truro
Main Street, Westville
Cobequid Road, Lower Sackville
St. Margaret's Bay Road, Upper Tantallon
Main Street, Kentville
Silver Fox Avenue, New Minas
Lawrence Street, Amherst
East River Road, New Glasgow
Peakview Way, Bedford
Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville
Dentith Road, Halifax
Mumford Road, Halifax
Other shopping
Walmart, Dartmouth Crossing
Walmart, Bedford
IKEA
Home Depot - 368 Lacewood Dr., Halifax — cash only
NSLC — limited number of stores open, call ahead
RONA Dartmouth
RONA Upper Tantallon
RONA Bedford Place Mall
RONA Elmsdale
Gas stations
CBC Nova Scotia has called a sampling of gas stations around the province to check on their supply.
Please click the icons below to see more details from the stations we have been able to reach, such as what kind of fuel is available and whether they are cash-only.