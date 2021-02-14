What's open, what's closed in Halifax on Heritage Day 2021

Many businesses and services will be closed on Monday for Heritage Day in Nova Scotia. Here's a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region.

Groceries

Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Costco and Walmart are closed. Gateway Meat Market in Dartmouth will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beer, wine and liquor

All NSLC stores will be closed.

Many local breweries are open on Monday, so call ahead to check.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store: open from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Private liquor stores Bishop's Cellar (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), WestSide Beer, Wine and Spirits (noon-8 p.m.), RockHead (noon-8 p.m.) and Harvest Wines and Spirits (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) are all open.

Malls

The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Sunnyside Mall, Bedford Place Mall, Scotia Square and Park Lane Mall are all closed, although the movie theatre at Park Lane is open.

Halifax Public Libraries

All library branches are closed.

Transit

Halifax Transit's buses and ferries will be operating on holiday service.

Waste collection

There will be no waste collection on Monday. Curbside collection normally scheduled for Monday took place instead on Saturday.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and municipal recycling plant will be closed on Monday.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake will close on Saturday, and reopen for regular operating hours on Feb. 20.

Recreation

Several city recreation facilities will be closed, so residents should call ahead to find out whether they're open.

The oval will be open, but is operating with a reduced capacity to follow public health guidelines. Skaters must pre-register for public skate times at halifax.ca/myREC up to 48 hours before the time they'd like to skate.

Federal services

The designation of the third Monday in February as a statutory holiday is by provincial legislation and doesn't cover federal government employees, nor federally regulated industries such as telephone companies, railways and airlines.

That means many federal services will still be offered on Monday.

Service Canada offices will be open. Canada Post outlets will be open regular hours and there will be mail delivery.

Lt. Edward Francis Arab of Halifax was killed in action during the Second World War when he was just 29. (CBC)

This year's Heritage Day honours Lt. Edward Francis Arab. The soldier, who lived in Halifax, was killed in action during the Battle of the Scheldt in the Second World War when he was just 29.

He was buried in a war cemetery in Belgium, alongside thousands of other Canadians who died in the same battle.

Arab, often called Eddie, was one of the youngest graduates of Dalhousie University's law school.

Before the war, he helped establish the Canadian Lebanese Society and became its first president, setting the foundation for the province's Lebanese community to grow and prosper.

