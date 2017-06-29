Canada Day 2019: What's open and what's closed in the Halifax area

To help you plan your Canada Day, CBC has a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region on Monday.

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pete's Fine Foods: Closed Monday.​​ ​

Sobeys: Closed Monday.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed Monday.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Open Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Costco: Closed Monday.

Walmart: Closed Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Different hours at different branches; check their website for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed Monday.

Bishop's Cellar: Open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

Propeller Brewing Company: Open regular hours on Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Gottingen Street and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Windmill Road.

Nine Locks Brewing Company: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open regular hours Monday 10 a.m. to midnight.

RockHead Wine and Beer Market: Open Monday 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Check www.mynslc.com for more information on local agency stores.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre: Closed Monday.

Mic Mac Mall: Closed Monday.

Sunnyside Mall: Closed Monday.

Bedford Place Mall: Closed Monday.

Park Lane Mall: Closed Monday.

Scotia Square Mall: Closed Monday.

Halifax public libraries

All branches will be closed on Monday.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules on Monday. For detailed holiday schedules by individual route, visit their website .

Waste collection

No municipal waste collection services will take place on Monday. Curbside collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for Monday will occur on Saturday, July 6.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Monday, but will be open for regular hours on Saturday.

Recreation

Most city-run recreation facilities will be closed on Monday. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours and program information.

The Emera Oval will be open on Monday for Canada Day events.

Municipal beaches and outdoor pools at the Halifax Common and in Bedford on Shore Drive open to the public on Monday. The Cole Harbour outdoor pool on Colby Drive will open in the coming weeks.

Canada Post

There is no collection or delivery of mail on Canada Day. Most post offices will be closed on Monday. However, post offices operated by the private sector may be open according to the hours of service of the host business.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free on Monday, however motorists must abide by other posted signage.

Banks

All banks are closed Monday.

311 citizen contact centres

The 311 Contact Centre will be operating on regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday.

The five Customer Service Centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Labour Day and reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, July 2.

MORE TOP STORIES