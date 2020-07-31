What's open, what's closed on New Year's Day in Halifax
Most grocery stores, pharmacies, and liquor stores closing early New Year's Eve and are closed on New Year's Day
Most grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores closing early New Year's Eve
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Eve and Day in the Halifax area:
Food and drink
- All bars and restaurants in the province are at 50 per cent capacity, with physical distancing, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Many are offering take-out during this time, so check with your local favourites about their holiday hours.
- Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: closed until Jan. 8
- Gateway Meat Market: closing at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. Closed on Jan. 1.
- Atlantic Superstore: closing at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Closed on New Year's Day.
- Sobeys: closing at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Closed on New Year's Day.
- NSLC: closing at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Closed on New Year's Day.
- Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: open both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, noon to 8 p.m.
Pharmacies
- Shoppers Drug Mart: most stores will close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Some stores are open on New Year's Day. Please check with your local store to confirm operating hours.
- Lawtons Drugs: some stores are open on Jan. 1. Please check with your location to confirm store hours.
- Guardian: some locations are open. Please check with your location to confirm opening hours.
- The Medicine Shoppe: some locations are open. Please check with your local store to confirm.
- Costco: both the Halifax and Dartmouth locations are closing at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. Both are closed on Jan. 1.
- Walmart: all locations closing at 6 p.m. Dec. 31. All locations are closed Jan. 1.
Public services
- Garbage, organics and recyclables collection services will not be affected by the holidays.
- The household special waste depot will be closed on New Year's Day, reopening on Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Otter Lake waste facility, the municipal recycling plant, and the composting facilities will be open on New Year's Eve with regular hours, but closed on New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
- All branches of the Halifax Public Libraries are closed New Year's Day.
- The Halifax Regional Municipality's 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries New Year's Day, but residents can still call 311 for urgent concerns about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.
- Halifax's three in-person customer service centres located at Alderney Gate, Bayers Road and Musquodoboit Harbour Recreation Centre & Library are closed Jan. 3.
- On-street parking is free on Monday, Jan.3, however drivers must abide by other posted signs, such as accessible parking, fire hydrants and no-stopping.
Transit
- Halifax Transit will offer free, extended bus and Alderney Ferry service on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. until various end times depending on route, usually around 2 a.m. Jan.1. Last ferries will depart Alderney at 1:30 a.m. and Halifax at 1:45 a.m.
- Halifax Transit buses will operate on holiday service schedules on New Year's Day. This is the same as the Sunday reduced service schedule. Due to mounting COVID-19 cases among transit staff, many conventional bus trips have been cancelled until further notice. Check online for individual route information.
- No ferries will be running on New Year's Day.
Malls
- Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Sunnyside Mall, Bedford Place Mall and Dartmouth Crossing are closed on New Year's Day. Some malls will close early on New Year's Eve; check mall websites for operating hours.
- Recreation facilities
- Many recreation facilities will be operating on irregular schedules between Christmas Eve and Jan. 3. Call ahead to your local facility in advance to check holiday operating hours.
- The Emera Oval has opened for the season, and holiday skates will tentatively be held on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, weather depending.
Canada Post
- All post offices will be closed and there is no collection or delivery of mail.
