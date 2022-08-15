What's open and closed in Halifax on Natal Day

Monday is Natal Day in Halifax, but is not a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia.

Many stores will be open, but some may have reduced hours.

Sobeys and Atlantic Superstores will be open from noon until 6 p.m. Some pharmacies may have reduced hours as well.

NSLC outlets will have reduced hours, opening from noon to 6 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall, Halifax Shopping Centre, Dartmouth Crossing and Sunnyside Mall will only be open from noon to 5 p.m. Scotia Square will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Municipal services affected

All branches of Halifax Public Libraries will be closed Monday.

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on a holiday schedule.

The Alderney ferry service will run at half-hour frequency, with the first crossing departing the Alderney terminal at 7:30 a.m. and the final crossing departing the Halifax terminal at 11:45 p.m.

The Woodside ferry service will run on a half-hour frequency on Monday, with the first crossing departing the Woodside terminal at 7:37 a.m. and the final crossing departing the Halifax terminal at 8:52 p.m.

All municipal beaches will remain open with lifeguard supervision on Monday. All splash pads will also be open. The Halifax Common pool, Cole Harbour outdoor pool and Bedford outdoor pool will be open. The Emera Oval will be open.

Many municipal recreation centres will be closed for Natal Day.

Mail collection and delivery by Canada Post will be suspended Monday but will resume Tuesday.

The municipal recycling plant and the Otter Lake waste facility will be open on Saturday and closed Monday. The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Saturday.

No municipal solid waste collection service will take place on Natal Day.

