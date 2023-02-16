What's open and closed in Halifax on Labour Day

Monday is Labour Day in Halifax and is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia.

The annual holiday celebrates the achievements of workers and has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement, which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

Many stores will be closed, but some may be open on reduced hours.

Sobeys and Atlantic Superstores will be closed. Some pharmacies will be closed and others may have reduced hours.

NSLC outlets will be closed.

Mic Mac Mall, Halifax Shopping Centre, Dartmouth Crossing, Sunnyside Mall and Scotia Square will be closed.

Municipal services affected

All branches of Halifax Public Libraries will be closed on Monday.

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on a holiday schedule.

The Alderney Ferry service will run at half-hour frequency on Monday. The first crossing will depart the Alderney terminal at 7:30 a.m., and the final crossing will depart the Halifax terminal at 11:45 p.m. There will be no Woodside ferry service on Monday.

Mail collection and delivery by Canada Post will be suspended Monday but will resume Tuesday.

No municipal solid waste collection service will take place on Monday. Curbside collection normally scheduled for Monday will instead occur on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Recreation facilities

Chocolate Lake, Kearney Lake and Penhorn Lake will remain open but without lifeguard supervision on Monday.

All splashpads and outdoor pools will be closed for the season.

Many municipally operated facilities will be closed on Labour Day. The Emera Oval will be open, depending on weather, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Customer contact centres

The 311 contact centre will be closed Monday for full service but urgent calls can still be reported. Regular operating hours will resume on Tuesday.

In-person customer service centres will be closed on Monday.

Parking

On-street paid parking will be free on Monday. Motorists are reminded to abide by other posted signage, including no stopping, accessible parking spaces and no parking zones.

Fire Safety