What's open and closed for Monday's holiday in Nova Scotia

Monday is a provincial holiday marking Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Nova Scotia government offices, public schools and regulated child care are closed.

Health-care services, appointments and procedures will remain open.

A business has the choice to open or close, so it's best to check ahead.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail, and its post offices are closed. However, franchise locations may be open during the host's business hours.

NSLC locations are closed Monday, although agency stores may be open.

A multi-faith memorial service is being held in Halifax at the Cathedral Church of All Saints at 2 p.m. AT. Guests are asked to be seated by 1:30 p.m.

The service is also being live streamed.

