What's open and closed for Heritage Day 2024 in the Halifax area

Here's a list of what's open and what's not on Monday for Heritage Day across the Halifax region.

Groceries

Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Costco and Walmart are closed. Gateway Meat Market in Dartmouth will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beer, wine and liquor

NSLC: Closed, but agency stores will be open.

Most private liquor stores, taprooms and craft brewer outlets will be open on Monday.

Malls

The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Sunnyside Mall, Bedford Place Mall, Scotia Square and Park Lane Mall are all closed, although the movie theatre at Park Lane will be open.

Halifax Public Libraries

All library branches are closed.

Transit

Halifax Transit's buses and ferries will be operating on holiday service.

Waste collection

There will be no waste collection on Monday.

Recreation

Several city recreation facilities will be closed, so residents should call ahead to find out whether they're open. The Halifax skating oval will be open and will have free public skates throughout the day.

Federal services

The designation of the third Monday in February as a statutory holiday is by provincial legislation and doesn't cover federal government employees, nor federally regulated industries such as telephone companies, railways and airlines.

That means many federal services will be offered on Monday.

Service Canada offices will be open. Canada Post outlets will be open regular hours and there will be mail delivery.

William Hall was the first Nova Scotian and the third Canadian to be honoured with the Victoria Cross. (CBC)

This year's Heritage Day honours William Hall who earned a place in history as the first Nova Scotian and first person of African descent to be awarded the Victoria Cross — the British Empire's highest award for bravery.

Hall enlisted in the Royal Navy in 1852 and served in the Crimean War and the First War of Indian Independence.

A memorial was erected to him in Hantsport, Hants County in 1947.

An event celebrating his life will be held at Admiralty House Navy Museum in Halifax on Monday.

