What's open and closed Easter weekend 2021 in Halifax

To help you plan your Easter weekend, CBC News has an overview of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region.

Transit

Buses will run on holiday service on Good Friday, but there will be no ferry service in operation.

Alderney ferry service will resume on Saturday and Sunday.

Buses and ferries will operate on regular schedules on Easter Monday.

Groceries

Sobeys: Closed Friday and Sunday. Open Saturday and Monday.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed Friday and Sunday. Open Saturday and Monday.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Closed Friday and Sunday. Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its new location at Pavilion 22, located at 1031 Marginal Rd.

Gateway Meat Market: Open all weekend.

Local Source Market: Open regular hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed Monday.

Costco: Closed Friday and Sunday. Open Saturday and Monday.

Walmart: Closed Friday and Sunday. Open Saturday and Monday.

Drugstores: Some pharmacies, such as Shoppers Drug Mart and Lawtons, are open but have limited hours. Check websites for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed Friday and Sunday. Open Saturday and Monday. Check their website for more information on local agency stores.

Many local breweries are open throughout the weekend and Monday, so call ahead to check.

Private liquor stores:

Moosehead Cold Beer Store: Open from 10 a.m. to midnight all weekend and Monday.

Bishop's Cellar: Closed Friday. Open during regular hours Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

WestSide Beer, Wine and Spirits; RockHead; Harvest Wines and Spirits: Open Friday from noon to 8 p.m., regular hours Saturday and Monday. Closed Sunday.

Malls

Closed Friday and Sunday. Open Saturday and Monday, but some stores may have reduced hours due to COVID-19 so check ahead.

Halifax libraries

All public libraries are closed Friday, Sunday and Monday. Branches are open on Saturday.

Waste collection

Residential curbside collection will proceed as usual on Easter Monday. Curbside collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for Friday will occur instead the next day on Saturday, April 3.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the municipal recycling plant, and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Friday and Sunday, but open during regular operating hours on Saturday and Monday.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Saturday, and will reopen for regular operating hours next Saturday, April 10.

Recreation facilities and programs

Many municipal recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, Sunday, and Monday. Residents should call their individual facilities for operating hours and program information.

Parking

On-street parking is free on Friday, but drivers are reminded to follow other posted signage.

311 citizen contact centres

The 311 call centre will be open all weekend and Monday.

The three customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Friday and Monday, reopening for regular hours on Tuesday, April 6.

